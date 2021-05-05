Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 998 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

