Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,637,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

