Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Xylem by 185.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Xylem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Xylem by 1,514.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

