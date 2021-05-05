Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day moving average is $204.87.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

