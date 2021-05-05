Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.