Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420-2.510 EPS.

Premier stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Premier alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.