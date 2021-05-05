PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.67

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.67 and last traded at $168.04, with a volume of 654999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,779,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $13,800,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

