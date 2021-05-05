PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.