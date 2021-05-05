PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

PPD opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. PPD has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 307.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

