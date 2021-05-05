Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.86.

Shares of POW opened at C$36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.66. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$18.79 and a 1-year high of C$36.70. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

