PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of PCH opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $7,625,589 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

