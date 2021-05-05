Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,829.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

