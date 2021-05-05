Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Pool comprises 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.96% of Pool worth $133,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.37. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $431.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

