Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.38. Approximately 1,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

