Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE:PII opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 431.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

