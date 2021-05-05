Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,659,778 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus PowerGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus PowerGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.