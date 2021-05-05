Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 959,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,732,289. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

