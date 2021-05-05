Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,372. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

