Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $330,370.98 and $13.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,824.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.79 or 0.05898489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.00609158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.62 or 0.02118459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00136908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.15 or 0.00716808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00673200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00467892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004498 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

