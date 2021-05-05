PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,768.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1,768.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,651,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

