Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TPX opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

