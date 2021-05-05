Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Crocs by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.