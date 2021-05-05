Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

CPF opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

