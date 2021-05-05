Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

