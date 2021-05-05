Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. 58,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.