PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE RCS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.