PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE RCS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

