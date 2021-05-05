PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $14.82.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
