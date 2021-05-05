PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PGP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

