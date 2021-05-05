PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
PCQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
