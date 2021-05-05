Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Holdings Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

