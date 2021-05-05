Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $16.93 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $22.82 million and $10.22 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $16.93 or 0.00030744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

