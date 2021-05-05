PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$3.48. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 13,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

