Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.28

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 1155036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHO shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$333.79 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

