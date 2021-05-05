Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $34.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.