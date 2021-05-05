Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

