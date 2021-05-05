Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

