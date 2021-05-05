Phibro Animal Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

