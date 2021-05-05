Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.