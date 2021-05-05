PFG Advisors Invests $238,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $125.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

