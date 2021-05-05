PFG Advisors Has $221,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.

