Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $178,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

SILJ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

