Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.42. 115,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

