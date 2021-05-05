Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,243. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

