Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,136.07. 32,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

