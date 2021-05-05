Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,350,000.

Shares of XHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 119,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,352. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

