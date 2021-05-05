Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Several research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 446.20 ($5.83). 493,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,476. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 406.79.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.