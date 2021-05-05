Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 102,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 69,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

