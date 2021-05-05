Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 99,706 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 9,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,927. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

