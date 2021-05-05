PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.400-9.400 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $88.27 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.