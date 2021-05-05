Perficient (PRFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT):

4/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

4/29/2021 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/30/2021 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 5,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,815. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

